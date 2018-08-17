State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 107,952 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,952 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 154.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 210,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 128,020 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 38.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $204,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 752,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 274,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $81,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 15.50%. sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.34 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

