State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.03 Million Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $26,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 13.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after buying an additional 12,957,184 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 18,455,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,217,000 after purchasing an additional 992,063 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 936,766 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 10.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,227,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 44.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,122,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

