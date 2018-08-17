State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.82 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $46,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,664. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

