Startcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $828.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $311,004.00 and approximately $828.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014859 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

