Stars Group (TSG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $28.02. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stars Group shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 2802925 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Stars Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 29,510,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stars Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,118,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stars Group by 208.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,635,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,010 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Stars Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,996,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Stars Group by 51.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,404,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

