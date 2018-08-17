StarCash Network (STARS) Market Cap Tops $38,280.00

StarCash Network (CURRENCY:STARS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One StarCash Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StarCash Network has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. StarCash Network has a total market cap of $38,280.00 and $12.00 worth of StarCash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About StarCash Network

STARS is a coin. StarCash Network’s total supply is 1,033,142 coins and its circulating supply is 959,914 coins. StarCash Network’s official website is starcash.co . StarCash Network’s official Twitter account is @starcashcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

StarCash Network Coin Trading

StarCash Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

