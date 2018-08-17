Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Receives $16.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,997. The company has a market cap of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $121.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.