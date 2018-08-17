Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.65. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,727,652 shares of company stock worth $23,735,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 673.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.