Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.75. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP Michelle Lohmeier sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $298,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,130.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $1,354,956. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. 1,234,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

