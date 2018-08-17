Spinnaker Trust Has $10.20 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,334 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 181,298 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 335,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 57,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. MED reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $5,060,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,999.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

