Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,538. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,479.91% and a negative return on equity of 132.11%. equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel Sendek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,676 shares of company stock valued at $187,438 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

