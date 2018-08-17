Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.64) Per Share

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.85). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,479.91% and a negative return on equity of 132.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joel Sendek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,676 shares of company stock worth $187,438 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

