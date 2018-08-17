SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $97.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

