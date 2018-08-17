SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,787,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,382 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,674,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,037,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after acquiring an additional 392,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 240,890 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,544. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

