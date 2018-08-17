SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,243,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,468,000 after buying an additional 221,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,734,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after buying an additional 760,402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,835,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,522,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,923,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after buying an additional 2,068,886 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,360,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,700,000 after buying an additional 449,045 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

