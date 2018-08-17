Sparton (SPA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Sparton (NYSE:SPA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sparton earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.3018782868786 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SPA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,079. Sparton has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sparton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

