S&P Equity Research Cuts XOMA (XOMA) Price Target to $16.26

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its target price trimmed by S&P Equity Research from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.64. XOMA has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million. XOMA had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 379.39%. sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

