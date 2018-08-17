S&P Equity Research Cuts XOMA (XOMA) Price Target to $16.26

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its target price trimmed by S&P Equity Research from $18.74 to $16.26 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.32.
Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.64. XOMA has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.
