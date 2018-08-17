Southern Co (SO) Position Lessened by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 15.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 12.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

