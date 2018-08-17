SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.68. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.73.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

