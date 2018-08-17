Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $5.30 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 300,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19,948.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 498,700 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 417,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 377,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the period. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.