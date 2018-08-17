Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $5.30 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.
