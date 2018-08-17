Sony Corp (SNE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sony in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,882.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $62.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 61,642.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,195,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth about $35,057,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,780,000 after acquiring an additional 709,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

