Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teradyne (TER) Share Price

Media stories about Teradyne (NYSE:TER) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teradyne earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.7678986535254 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
NYSE TER opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.89.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
