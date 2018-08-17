Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GreenSky (GSKY) Share Price

Headlines about GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GreenSky earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2625776976414 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $17.61 on Friday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen raised shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Nigel W. Morris purchased 62,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $980,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.