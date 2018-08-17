Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Crown (CCK) Stock Price

News articles about Crown (NYSE:CCK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crown earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1356723061665 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 58.64%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, Director William S. Urkiel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,364.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,252,098.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

