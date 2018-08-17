Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BRT Apartments (BRT) Stock Price

News stories about BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BRT Apartments earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.9353162118598 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BRT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.03. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,222. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.43 million. research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

In related news, VP George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,027.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.