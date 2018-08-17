Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Stock Price

Media stories about Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Auburn National Bancorporation earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9814014857059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

