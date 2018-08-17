Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Share Price

News stories about Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 43.9690720501275 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE ETY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,260. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

