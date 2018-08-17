Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Share Price

News articles about Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spirit Realty Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0081315454485 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SRC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.