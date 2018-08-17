Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Share Price

Press coverage about Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neos Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1835518743377 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NEOS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,635. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.36.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 164.40% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

