Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Share Price

Media coverage about Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lonestar Resources US earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.8452043653118 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

LONE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 4,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,039. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Lonestar Resources US from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director John H. Murray purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Murray purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,746.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.