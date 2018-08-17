Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Stock Price

News coverage about BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioLife Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.4469306090998 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,450. The company has a market cap of $324.63 million, a PE ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 0.64. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.24%. research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 214,286 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $2,436,431.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,478 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,027. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.