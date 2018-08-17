Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Elecsys (ESYS) Share Price

News coverage about Elecsys (NASDAQ:ESYS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elecsys earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 50.4889498002348 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Elecsys Company Profile

Elecsys Corporation provides machine to machine (M2M) communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment for industrial applications across the world. The Company operates through two segments: custom solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Proprietary M2M products (Proprietary).

