Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SSLJ.Com (SSLJ) Stock Price

News headlines about SSLJ.Com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SSLJ.Com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0042706589155 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SSLJ.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ SSLJ traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.02. 71,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,344. SSLJ.Com has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments.

