Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vince (VNCE) Share Price

Headlines about Vince (NYSE:VNCE) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vince earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 42.2609905397885 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.49. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,044. Vince has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). Vince had a negative return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

