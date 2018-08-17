Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ConforMIS (CFMS) Share Price

Media headlines about ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConforMIS earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.8186577547302 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,875. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.77.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 94.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 million. equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

