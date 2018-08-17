Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Share Price

Media headlines about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weingarten Realty Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4399861001573 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 83.46%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

