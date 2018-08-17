Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Share Price

News coverage about Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corporate Capital Trust earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.564887729541 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE CCT opened at $16.54 on Friday. Corporate Capital Trust has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. equities analysts predict that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.402 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Capital Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

