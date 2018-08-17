Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Share Price

Press coverage about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7813662313817 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI remained flat at $$3.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,405. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

