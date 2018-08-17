Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Price

News headlines about Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atmos Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.9711746683007 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 53.89%.

In related news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

