Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huttig Building Products (HBP) Share Price

Press coverage about Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huttig Building Products earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.4295524877565 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HBP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 21,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.