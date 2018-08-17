Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Honda Motor (HMC) Share Price

Media stories about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.4807730872701 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

HMC stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4,024.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,794.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $115.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

