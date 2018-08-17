Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Federal-Mogul (FDML) Share Price

Headlines about Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ:FDML) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Federal-Mogul earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 49.7612296163771 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ FDML remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. Federal-Mogul has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, is a global supplier of technology and innovation in vehicle and industrial products for fuel economy, emissions reduction and safety systems. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and servicers (OES) (collectively OE) of automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road, agricultural, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial equipment, as well as the worldwide aftermarket.

