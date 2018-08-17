Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Open Text (OTEX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Open Text earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.7542757617581 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.30. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $754.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.02 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

