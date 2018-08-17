Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect J2 Global (JCOM) Share Price

Media headlines about J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J2 Global earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.9631192636626 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

J2 Global stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,941,476.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $771,900. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

