Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price

Headlines about EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EXACT Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.7777363680133 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.37. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

