Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ContraFect (CFRX) Stock Price

Press coverage about ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ContraFect earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6260404631911 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,252. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.51. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

