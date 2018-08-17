Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock (LGI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock (NYSE:LGI) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.7449279623963 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,580. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income. The Fund’s Global Equity Portfolio invests in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 United States and non-United States equity securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

