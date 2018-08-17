Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLDB. Nomura increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,987. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

