Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) has been assigned a $4.00 price target by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLNO. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 5.10.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,359,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 326,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $302,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

