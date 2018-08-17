Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $826.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 252.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Zartler purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13,615.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

